man jailed following drugs warrant in ellesmere port

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for four years following a drugs warrant in Ellesmere Port.

MacCauley Smith, 27, from Raby Court Ellesmere Port, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and an earlier hearing.

On Friday 10 November, officers from Ellesmere Port Proactive conducted a warrant at an address on Raby Street. Its Raby Court.

Within the address, officers found Smith was the only occupant inside.

While searching the property officers discovered four plastic wraps of white powder on the living room coffee table.

Smith also informed officers that there were more drugs hidden in the roll of carpet in the bedroom; he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine).

During the search of the bedroom, a knotted plastic bag which contained a total of 43 smaller knotted bags containing white powder was seized from under the carpet.

Drug experts concluded that the value of the cocaine was between £1,590 to £3,750 and that it was intended for onward supply.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Welling of Ellesmere Port Proactive Team said:

“I welcome this sentence handed to Smith and I hope this serves as a reminder that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in Ellesmere Port and we will continue to bring anyone to justice who thinks they can bring illegal substances into the town.

“The negative impact that illegal drugs have on our communities are well known and were committed to doing all that we can to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions and our battle against those who are involved in the production and supply of illegal drugs continues.

“We would urge anyone who has any information about drug-related activity to contact us and we will do the rest.”

To report any suspected type of drug activity, call us 101, give the details via our website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.