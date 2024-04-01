Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation

An east London man has been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment following a Metropolitan Police investigation into repeated instances of rape.

Hafiz Ahmad, 29, of Redbridge, was handed the lengthy prison term on Thursday, March 28, at Snaresbrook Crown Court. His conviction stemmed from charges of rape and making threats to kill, for which he was found guilty on October 11, 2023, at the same court.

The Met launched an investigation after a woman bravely came forward on November 13, 2020, to report that she had been subjected to rape on four separate occasions by Ahmad.

Given that the assaults occurred at Ahmad’s residence, the initial stages of the investigation faced challenges due to limited evidence. However, dedicated officers, specially trained in handling such cases, engaged in extensive conversations with the victim-survivor. She recounted a distressing campaign of abuse that commenced in 2018.

Acting swiftly, officers apprehended Ahmad on November 14, 2020. Subsequent inquiries, including the analysis of text messages, revealed that the victim-survivor had confronted the defendant regarding the assaults.

The case was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service after a thorough investigation, leading to Ahmad’s charging in May 2022.

Sexual Offences Officer PC Emma Porter, representing the local policing team in east London, praised the victim’s remarkable courage throughout the ordeal. Despite facing pressure from the defendant to retract her allegations, she steadfastly supported the prosecution, ultimately securing Ahmad’s conviction and imprisonment.

The Metropolitan Police Service continues to employ innovative tactics to target predatory individuals posing the greatest risk, creating safer environments for women and girls to inhabit without fear. Tackling violence against women remains a paramount priority for the Met.

Statistics reveal a notable increase in the charging of rape and serious sexual offences cases compared to the previous year. This includes over 500 serious sexual offences, with approximately 200 cases involving rape.

The successful conviction and sentencing of Hafiz Ahmad underscore the commitment of law enforcement to deliver justice for survivors of sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.