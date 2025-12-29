Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex

Watch Live

  • Updated: 13:54
  • , 29 December 2025
A 40-year-old man from Ashford has been locked up for 12 and a half years after being found guilty of raping a child and paying for their sexual services.

Rishi Nayyar Denies Rape But Found Guilty After Trial

Rishi Nayyar originally pleaded not guilty to rape but admitted to paying for sexual services of a child. After a five-day trial from 29 September to 3 October at Guildford Crown Court, the jury convicted him of rape.

On 18 December, Nayyar was sentenced to 12 years and six months behind bars, plus an extended 4-year licence for the rape charge. He also received three years for three counts of paying for a child’s sexual services. The sentences will run concurrently.

How The Abuse Came To Light

The case kicked off in April when a mother reported a historic rape of her daughter. The victim revealed she had been in contact with Nayyar, who initially offered help getting her a job.

Instead, Nayyar abused his position, showering her with gifts and offering to pay for sexual activity.

During police questioning, Nayyar denied ever paying the girl or sexually touching her and mostly refused to comment.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery and Teamwork

“This result was down to the thorough teamwork of the forensic, digital, and financial departments,” said Detective Constable Lauren Lovett from the Child Abuse Team. “Their combined effort ensured solid evidence was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service.”

“The victim showed remarkable bravery, especially giving evidence in court in front of her abuser. Thanks to her courage, we secured a conviction and prevented this dangerous offender from harming others.”

“This conviction highlights Surrey Police’s relentless dedication to tackling violence against women and girls.”

