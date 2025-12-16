Man Jailed for 23 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder in Biddulph

A 32-year-old man has been locked up for 23 years after admitting to the attempted murder of a man in Biddulph, Cheshire.

Jordan Williamson’s Violent Attack

Jordan Williamson, from #Congleton, faced Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court today (Monday 15 December), where he pleaded guilty to attempted murder. He also admitted to carrying a knife in public, affray, and assaulting an emergency worker.

Night of Terror on Congleton Road

Staffordshire Police were called at 1:10am on Saturday 15 March 2025 following reports of a burglary on Congleton Road, Biddulph. The victim was stabbed multiple times—suffering serious and life-changing injuries to his head, chest, and back.

Williamson was arrested at the scene and charged the next day.

Justice Served

The lengthy sentence reflects the brutal nature of the attack and the ongoing threat Williamson poses to the community.