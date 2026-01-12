Watch Live

Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter

A 28-year-old man has been locked up for 35 years after viciously attacking his baby daughter. Rhydian Lynne Rhys Jamieson threw the infant at a television, leaving her with catastrophic injuries.

Horrific Attack Leaves Baby Brain Damaged

The shocking assault happened at a home in Y Ferwig, Ceredigion. The toddler was left with a fractured skull, brain bleeding, and severe cuts and bruises. Doctors say she’ll need lifelong care due to irreversible brain damage.

Chilling Texts and Cold-Hearted Actions

Swansea Crown Court heard Jamieson sent a string of texts after the attack, including to the child’s mother. Messages read: “I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” and “I’m scared. I think I’ve killed someone.” Another ominous text said, “I’m going to be on the news.”

Disturbingly, Jamieson left the baby alone under a duvet, failing to check if she was alive.

Judge Slams Attacker as ‘Coward’ with No Remorse

Jamieson, who did not show up for sentencing, had tried to withdraw his guilty plea but was refused by Judge Paul Thomas KC. The judge branded him “a coward” consumed by self-pity, and slammed the attack as “the most horrendous callousness and self-interest.”

The child’s mother described Jamieson as a “spiteful, disgusting person” and said the impact would haunt her forever. “No sentence would ever be enough,” she said.

Jamieson must serve at least two thirds of his sentence behind bars before he can be considered for release.

