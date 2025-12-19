Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack

Ibrahim Ahmed, 24, has been locked up for 21 years after stabbing his landlord in a savage Croydon assault.

Brutal Stabbing Outside Victim’s Home

The horrifying attack happened on Sunday, 2 February, when the victim, a man in his 40s, was found lying in the road near his Croydon home with life-threatening stab wounds.

One knife wound collapsed the victim’s lung. Ahmed launched the unprovoked attack as the victim returned from work, stabbing him on his doorstep before fleeing the scene.

Quick Actions by Locals Saved a Life

Passersby raced to help, performing first aid before emergency services arrived. Police and London Ambulance Service responded rapidly after 999 calls from residents.

Justice Served After Gruelling Trial

Ahmed was arrested two days after the attack and charged with attempted murder. Following a seven-day trial at Croydon Crown Court, he was found guilty on 16 September.

On 18 December, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison with five years on licence, serving a minimum of 14 years behind bars.

Police Praise Public and Prosecution Team