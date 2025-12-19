Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack

Ibrahim Ahmed, 24, has been locked up for 21 years after stabbing his landlord in a savage Croydon assault.
Brutal Stabbing Outside Victim’s Home
The horrifying attack happened on Sunday, 2 February, when the victim, a man in his 40s, was found lying in the road near his Croydon home with life-threatening stab wounds.
One knife wound collapsed the victim’s lung. Ahmed launched the unprovoked attack as the victim returned from work, stabbing him on his doorstep before fleeing the scene.
Quick Actions by Locals Saved a Life
Passersby raced to help, performing first aid before emergency services arrived. Police and London Ambulance Service responded rapidly after 999 calls from residents.
Justice Served After Gruelling Trial
Ahmed was arrested two days after the attack and charged with attempted murder. Following a seven-day trial at Croydon Crown Court, he was found guilty on 16 September.
On 18 December, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison with five years on licence, serving a minimum of 14 years behind bars.
Police Praise Public and Prosecution Team
Detective Constable Simona Stankute, who led the investigation, said: “We hope today’s sentence brings justice to the victim, who has shown exceptional bravery throughout. Huge thanks to the members of the public who gave first aid—without them, the outcome could have been far worse.”
Detective Inspector Danielle Power added: “Big thanks to the Crown Prosecution Service and emergency teams. Their swift, expert work was crucial to saving the victim’s life.”