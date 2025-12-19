Watch Live

BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack

  • Updated: 01:06
  • , 19 December 2025
Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack

 

Ibrahim Ahmed, 24, has been locked up for 21 years after stabbing his landlord in a savage Croydon assault.

Brutal Stabbing Outside Victim’s Home

The horrifying attack happened on Sunday, 2 February, when the victim, a man in his 40s, was found lying in the road near his Croydon home with life-threatening stab wounds.

One knife wound collapsed the victim’s lung. Ahmed launched the unprovoked attack as the victim returned from work, stabbing him on his doorstep before fleeing the scene.

Quick Actions by Locals Saved a Life

Passersby raced to help, performing first aid before emergency services arrived. Police and London Ambulance Service responded rapidly after 999 calls from residents.

Justice Served After Gruelling Trial

Ahmed was arrested two days after the attack and charged with attempted murder. Following a seven-day trial at Croydon Crown Court, he was found guilty on 16 September.

On 18 December, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison with five years on licence, serving a minimum of 14 years behind bars.

Police Praise Public and Prosecution Team

Detective Constable Simona Stankute, who led the investigation, said: “We hope today’s sentence brings justice to the victim, who has shown exceptional bravery throughout. Huge thanks to the members of the public who gave first aid—without them, the outcome could have been far worse.”

Detective Inspector Danielle Power added: “Big thanks to the Crown Prosecution Service and emergency teams. Their swift, expert work was crucial to saving the victim’s life.”

Recommended for you

Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
QUEUE ROW Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
VIOLENT ATTACKS Two Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Dartford Car Robberies
Fourth Arrest Made After Ewell Stabbing Tragedy
VICTIM NAMED Tragedy in Ewell: Young Man Named after Fatal Stabbing Outside Pub
Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
CHOP SHOP Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop

Must READ

Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm
SHOCK THEFT Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm
Food Delivery Driver Jailed for Fatal Hit on Pedestrian Crossing
FATAL CRASH Food Delivery Driver Jailed for Fatal Hit on Pedestrian Crossing
Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack
Water Main Burst Halts Trains on Key East London Route
DO NOT TRAVEL Water Main Burst Halts Trains on Key East London Route
Tragedy at Statesville Airport: Private Jet Crashes on Landing
FIVE DEAD Tragedy at Statesville Airport: Private Jet Crashes on Landing
Dangerous Rapist Akaash Ibra Jailed for 15 Years
PREDATORY OFFENDER Dangerous Rapist Akaash Ibra Jailed for 15 Years
Covid Denier Jailed for Stirring Violent Uprising Against Government
SILENT WAR Covid Denier Jailed for Stirring Violent Uprising Against Government
Shoplifting Scoundrel Jailed and Banned from High Streets
BANNED Shoplifting Scoundrel Jailed and Banned from High Streets
Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes
Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes
Flood Alerts Hit Hampshire as Torrential Rain Sparks Rescues
SPECIALIST WATER RESCUE CREWS Flood Alerts Hit Hampshire as Torrential Rain Sparks Rescues

More For You

Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes - Iraqi Man Charged
MIGRANT CHARGED Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes – Iraqi Man Charged
Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
SUPERMARKET CHASE Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel
MURDER PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

BREAKING

SECOND PLOT FOILED Aussie cops ram two vehicles near Bondi Beach, detain six men in dramatic anti-terror swoop

More From UK News in Pictures

Wiltshire Woman Charged Over £50k Charity Theft
ABUSE OF POSITION Wiltshire Woman Charged Over £50k Charity Theft
Margate Sexual Assault Culprit Jailed for 9 Years
Margate Sexual Assault Culprit Jailed for 9 Years
West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Man Charged Over Alleged Support for October 7 Hamas Attacks
Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
FAKERY Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
HIT AND RUN CHARGE Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
STREET RAMPAGE Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
Woman, 70, Murdered by Daughter in Shocking Walthamstow Case
Woman, 70, Murdered by Daughter in Shocking Walthamstow Case
Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
FIND REBECCA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
POINTLESS Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
EMPTY HANDED Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
TEEN MURDER MANHUNT Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
TWO ARRESTS Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
JEALOUS RAGE Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
M25 Closed in Both Directions Between Junctions 5 and 6 Following Serious Collision
HORRO SMASH Fatal Crash on M25: Man in 60s Dies in Horror Smash
Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
CAR JACKINGS Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath

More From UKNIP

SLOPPY SLANDER Caught in the act! Curtis Arnold’s slick editing exposed as his own footage blows him up big time
Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
PREDATOR Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes
Eurotunnel Delays: One-Hour Wait at Folkestone Due to Technical Issue
LONG DELAYS Hours of Delays Hit Channel Tunnel Passengers Between Calais and Folkestone