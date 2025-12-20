Man Jailed for Brutal Aldershot Attack on Partner

Three Years Behind Bars for Shantua Graham

Aldershot man Shantua Graham, 32, has been sentenced to three years in jail for violently attacking his partner. The shocking assault happened at an Aldershot home on 16 August 2024.

Victim Left Unconscious and Seriously Injured

The woman, in her 20s, was punched in the face by Graham, causing her to lose consciousness. She suffered significant bruising and swelling around her right eye. Disturbingly, after their breakup, Graham showed up at her home uninvited, threatened her, and bombarded her with unwanted texts and calls.

Charges, Court, and Restraining Order

Charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harassment

Pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court

Sentenced on 12 December 2024

Now subject to a restraining order

Police quickly launched an investigation following the attack and harassment. Graham’s conviction sends a strong message against domestic violence in the Aldershot community.