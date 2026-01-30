A 25-year-old man “just switched” and launched a vicious assault on a woman after a night out with her. Dominic Bevilacqua attacked his on-off girlfriend at his home in Whittlesey on November 4 last year.

Sudden Violent Outburst in Whittlesey Home

The victim told the court that Bevilacqua suddenly lost it, grabbing her by the hair and dragging her off the bed. He then punched her in the face multiple times before strangling her. The savage attack also included kicks and more punches before she managed to escape and drive home.

Sentenced to 20 Months and Given a Restraining Order

The victim went to the hospital the next day for treatment. Bevilacqua was arrested two days later. At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, acting as a Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation. The judge sentenced him to 20 months behind bars and slapped him with an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim.