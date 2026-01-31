Watch Live

Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Baby Dies

Horrific Assault Ends in Tragedy

A 19-year-old man from Hull has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars, plus four years on licence, for a savage assault on his pregnant girlfriend that led to the death of their unborn baby.

Stefan Marin viciously attacked his 17-year-old girlfriend over a four-hour ordeal at his home on the night of 13 March 2025. The horrific abuse included punching, kicking, strangling, and scalding, with Marin deliberately targeting her stomach despite her desperate attempts to protect her unborn child.

She was found collapsed in the street with severe injuries, rushed to hospital with a broken nose and serious trauma. Tragically, the baby, who was 29 weeks old in the womb and previously healthy, did not survive.

Calculated Violence and Callous Cover-Up

After the attack, Marin forced the injured girl to get dressed and made her leave the flat, later abandoning her in an alleyway. CCTV captured the chilling moments of her being left alone, unable to walk, as she collapsed nearby.

Police discovered that his flat had been cleaned with bleach, and discarded clothes were found outside, clearly indicating an attempt to erase evidence. Marin was arrested the following day after a police manhunt.

Justice Served, But Scars Remain

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Cross: “The level of violence inflicted on this young woman was beyond comprehension, and the tragic loss of her unborn son is something no one should ever have to endure… Marin showed no remorse. Today’s sentence reflects the devastation he caused.”

Detective Sergeant Clare Midwood: “This has been one of the most distressing cases I have ever worked on. The bravery this young woman has shown is extraordinary. No sentence can undo her pain, but hopefully this brings some justice.”

From the victim’s personal statement: “I will live my life for my son, who will always be with me in my heart. I will move forward not in grief, but in peace, knowing Marin can’t hurt me or anyone else anymore.”

Edmund Hall, Senior Crown Prosecutor: “This appalling abuse led to a rare conviction for child destruction. Domestic violence will be tackled with the full force of the law.”

Help Is Available

Domestic abuse is NEVER acceptable. If you or someone you know is at risk or suffering, call 101 or, in an emergency, 999. If you cannot speak, press 55 or tap the handset quietly to get help.

