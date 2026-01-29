Alexander Decker, 30, from Harrogate, has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after a horrific attack at his flat on 1 December 2024. The York Crown Court handed down the sentence on 28 January 2026 following his guilty plea to multiple violent offences.

Chilling Knife Rampage in Harrogate Flat

Decker became agitated with visitors and refused to let two women leave.

He threatened them with a large knife and poured boiling water over one woman’s neck, causing third-degree burns.

He chased the group downstairs, blocked their escape, dragged a woman back inside, and stabbed a male relative multiple times.

The stabbing included a chest wound so severe it collapsed the victim’s lung.

Victims Left With Lifelong Injuries and Trauma

The victims sustained serious physical injuries and permanent scarring. They also suffer ongoing psychological effects, including anxiety, nightmares, and disrupted sleep. One victim feared for their life during the violent ordeal.

“The offences beggar belief,” the judge said, highlighting the grave nature of this knife crime and the near-fatal chest injury.

Decker’s Mental Health History and Sentence Details

Decker has a documented history of paranoid schizophrenia and previous hospitalisation under the Mental Health Act. He is expected to serve around half of his sentence in custody before being released on licence.