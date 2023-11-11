Man jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

A man has been given a four-year sentence after he was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Patrick Casey, aged 22 of Cornamuckla, Broomfield, Castleblayney in County Monaghan, Republic of Ireland was found guilty on Tuesday (November 7) of causing the death of 24-year-old Callum Powell on the A5 at Nesscliffe in Shropshire, in January 23, 2023.

The court heard how Casey, who was driving a HGV, was overtaking another HGV on a single carriageway, before colliding with a Vauxhall Astra driven by Callum, who was from Ruyton, Shropshire.

Sadly, Callum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Casey appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday (November 7) where he was given a four-year and two-month custodial sentence, as well as being handed a driving ban for seven years and one month.

Sergeant Alex Saxton, from the Operational Policing Unit based in Telford, said: “This is a tragic case, which has had a huge impact on all involved. Sadly, the whole incident could have easily been avoided if different decisions were made by Casey when in control of a vehicle with such power.

“I know this sentence won’t bring Callum back, but I hope it sends a message to other road users to be more considerate when using the roads, as actions can have devastating consequences.”

Motorists are reminded to follow the rules of the Highway Code when overtaking other vehicles – particularly when overtaking larger vehicles such as HGVs – to keep themselves and other road users around them safe. Before overtaking, make sure the road is sufficiently clear ahead and only overtake when it is safe and legal to do so.

Overtaking large vehicles is more difficult – and takes more time to pass – so make sure that you have enough room ahead to complete your overtaking manoeuvre. Always take extra care at night and in poor visibility when it is harder to judge speed and distance.

