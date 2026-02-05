James Cooper Locked Up for 11 Years

James Cooper, 33, has been sentenced to 11 years behind bars after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. The Winchester man appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 30 January.

He also admitted to driving without a licence or insurance, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and has been banned from driving for 10 years.

Deadly Crash on Elmbridge Road

The horrific crash happened at around 9:30pm on Saturday, 11 October 2025, involving three vehicles: a Volkswagen Golf, a Mazda 2, and a Volvo XC60 on Elmbridge Road, Cranleigh.

A witness in a parked car described being overtaken at high speed by Cooper’s Volkswagen, fearing an imminent collision.

CCTV footage showed Cooper was speeding at over 60mph in a 30mph zone. Eyewitnesses reported that he didn’t slow down at a red traffic light over a single-lane bridge.

The Volvo driver saw Cooper’s car “airborne” before it smashed head-on into the Mazda.

Tragic Loss and Serious Injuries

Tragically, a woman in her 80s, a passenger in the Mazda, died at the scene despite paramedics’ efforts. The Mazda’s driver, a man in his 80s, was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

Cooper’s Volkswagen then collided with the Volvo before crashing off the road. Due to not wearing a seatbelt, Cooper was thrown through the sunroof and landed on the grass verge with serious injuries.

He refused to give a blood sample to check for drugs or alcohol and initially denied driving. He later admitted to being behind the wheel but declined to answer further questions.

Family and Police React

“Nothing will make up for such a senseless and totally avoidable loss of such a cherished family member,” said the victim’s family.