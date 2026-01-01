Watch Live

HEAD ON FATAL Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two

  • Updated: 23:07
  • , 1 January 2026
Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two

Louie Everitt, 25, from Bersted, has been locked up for a deadly crash that claimed the life of Tony Daniels.

Eight Years for Deadly High-Speed Smash

At Portsmouth Crown Court on December 23, Everitt was sentenced to eight years in prison. The sentence was cut from 12 years thanks to his early guilty plea.

He must serve at least two-thirds behind bars before eligibility for release on licence. On top of that, he’s banned from driving for five years starting from his release date.

Speeding, Tailgating and Refusing Breath Test

Witnesses said Everitt was speeding, tailgating and dangerously overtaking just moments before the smash on the A29 at Bognor Regis.

Officers noted a strong smell of alcohol. However, Everitt refused to provide a sample for testing.

Heartbreaking Tribute to Victim

Tony Daniels, aged 46, was tragically declared dead at the scene. His devastated wife, Jade, paid tribute to the father of two.

Everitt will now spend years behind bars for reckless driving that ended a man’s life.

