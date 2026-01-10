Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13

A man from Leigh has been locked up for five years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy under 13.

Jordan Gouldmartin Sentenced at Manchester Crown Court

Jordan Gouldmartin, from Ludlow Drive, was convicted by a jury at Manchester Crown Square Court on Thursday, 8 January 2026. The case shocked the local community. Following the verdict, he was sentenced to five years behind bars.

Harsh Post-Release Restrictions

On release, Gouldmartin faces a five-year licence period. The court also slapped him with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a lifetime restraining order to safeguard the young victim.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage