Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13

A man from Leigh has been locked up for five years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy under 13.
Jordan Gouldmartin Sentenced at Manchester Crown Court
Jordan Gouldmartin, from Ludlow Drive, was convicted by a jury at Manchester Crown Square Court on Thursday, 8 January 2026. The case shocked the local community. Following the verdict, he was sentenced to five years behind bars.
Harsh Post-Release Restrictions
On release, Gouldmartin faces a five-year licence period. The court also slapped him with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a lifetime restraining order to safeguard the young victim.
Police Praise Victim’s Courage
Detective Constable Jennifer Bradley said: “We welcome the sentence handed down at Crown Court. This outcome reflects the gravity of the offence and the importance of safeguarding vulnerable members of our community.
“I want to personally thank the young victim for their courage in coming forward and reporting this horrific incident to the police.
“Their strength has been instrumental in securing justice and ensuring protections are now in place to prevent further harm.”