MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car

  • Updated: 00:45
  • , 30 January 2026

 

A man has been locked up for life after using his car as a deadly weapon in East Ham, leaving one man dead and two others seriously injured.

Trevelle Rowland Sentenced to Minimum 22 Years

Trevelle Rowland, 34, from Islington, was convicted of murder, dangerous driving, and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The Inner London Crown Court sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum of 22 years behind bars.

Shocking Attacks Caught on CCTV

Rowland’s reign of terror began with a violent clash outside a Barking pub in May 2023. After a dispute over a baseball cap, he deliberately drove his VW Tiguan into two security guards, seriously injuring one and harming the other.

Less than a year later, tragedy struck again. In the early hours of 24 March 2024, Rowland rammed his car into Fergany Mvuezolo, 35, outside a restaurant on Barking Road, East Ham, fatally injuring him. Two other men were also hurt in the attack.

Police Praise Swift Investigation and Arrest

“Rowland is an extremely dangerous man. He used his car as a weapon against three men – one of whom tragically lost his life,” said Detective Inspector Aytac Necati, who led the inquiry.

“He lied to police and tried to cover up his violent spree. Luckily, CCTV and witness accounts helped us catch him before he fled the country.”

Rowland and his partner were arrested at Heathrow Airport as they attempted to escape. Key evidence, including a restaurant receipt found on Rowland, sealed his fate. The victims later identified him as the driver from both attacks.

Rowland’s Lies Fail to Save Him

Following the pub incident in May 2023, Rowland lied to police, claiming he rented out the car and knew nothing about the attack. His deception was exposed when victims identified him as the attacker. The VW Tiguan was impounded shortly after the pub incident.

The judge’s verdict sends a clear message: anyone who uses a vehicle to commit violence will face the full weight of the law.

