Watch Live

BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop

  • Updated: 01:30
  • , 17 January 2026
Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop

A man has been locked up for life with a minimum 29-year term after fatally stabbing his estranged wife inside a Bootle shop.

Brutal Attack at Low Cost Food and Wine

Nimalarajah Mathiyaparanam, 47, of Warrington Road, Widnes, admitted murder and carrying a knife in public. He pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, 16 January.

Officers rushed to Low Cost Food and Wine on Stanley Road just after 5pm on 20 June 2025. There they found 44-year-old Nilani Nimalarajah with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital but sadly died shortly after.

Suspect Detained and Later Charged

Mathiyaparanam was arrested at the scene but swallowed an unknown substance, landing him in critical condition. After several weeks in hospital, he recovered and was formally charged on 16 July.

He had also previously admitted breaching a restraining order against Nilani.

Recommended for you

Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
STREET BRAWL Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
DEADLY WEAPON Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
SIGH OF RELIEF WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations

Must READ

Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
SEX CHARGES Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
ASSISTED MAN ON THE RUN Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
CUT FREE Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
MAJOR ENQUIRY Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
FAMILY SPEAK OUT Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
SWIFT JUSTICE Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
DARK FANTASIES Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
JUSTICE SERVED Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
BRUTAL MURDER Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
DRUGS HAUL M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul

More For You

Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Early Morning Crash Near Ilford Hospital
Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
SPINOUT Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
AIR AMBULANCE Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn

More From UK News in Pictures

Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
GRIM DISCOVERY Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop
West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
SHOWN THE RED CARD West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
MAJOR DELAYS M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
SHOCKING OFFENCES Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
CROSS BORDER CHASE Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
BRUTAL ATTACK Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
BUS STOP FLASHER Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
M25 CHAOS Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
QUAD THEFT Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
FOREST MURDER £20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
DEADLY HIT Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
TIKTOK BOMBER Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Craig Hurcombe’s Mysterious Disappearance

More From UKNIP

Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
NEON WELCOME Taxpayer-Funded App Markets UK as Migrant Paradise, Sparks Fury
Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
LONG DELAYS Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day

BREAKING

Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford
SPECIALIST TEAMS CALLED IN Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford
Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EUSTON TRAVEL ISSUES Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
error: Content is protected !!