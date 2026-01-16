Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop

A man has been locked up for life with a minimum 29-year term after fatally stabbing his estranged wife inside a Bootle shop.

Brutal Attack at Low Cost Food and Wine

Nimalarajah Mathiyaparanam, 47, of Warrington Road, Widnes, admitted murder and carrying a knife in public. He pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, 16 January.

Officers rushed to Low Cost Food and Wine on Stanley Road just after 5pm on 20 June 2025. There they found 44-year-old Nilani Nimalarajah with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital but sadly died shortly after.

Suspect Detained and Later Charged

Mathiyaparanam was arrested at the scene but swallowed an unknown substance, landing him in critical condition. After several weeks in hospital, he recovered and was formally charged on 16 July.

He had also previously admitted breaching a restraining order against Nilani.