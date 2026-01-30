Watch Live

BRUTAL RAMPAGE Man Jailed for Life Over Aidan Chapman’s Christmas Day Murder

A brutal drunken rampage on Christmas Day ended with the death of 25-year-old Aidan Chapman. Anthony Gilheaney, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 37 years at London’s Old Bailey on Friday, 30 January.

Raging Driver’s Deadly Christmas Chaos

Gilheaney’s violent spree unfolded in central London on 25 December 2024. After being thrown out of a Shaftesbury Avenue nightclub, he punched two people outside. Then, racially abusing a bystander, he rammed his car into him before targeting four more men, seriously injuring them.

The carnage continued as Gilheaney mounted the pavement, striking several pedestrians. Aidan Chapman was among those hit, tragically dying from his injuries on New Year’s Eve. Four others were hospitalised.

 

Investigation Uncovers Rage and Recklessness

Detective Inspector Stephanie Dexter praised the Met Police team for their rapid and thorough work. CCTV and dashcam footage revealed Gilheaney’s violent path and fury-fuelled attacks. Police caught him near Lincoln’s Inn Fields just 20 minutes after the carnage.

“Aidan was a young man out celebrating the festive season when this appalling incident occurred,” said DI Dexter. “Gilheaney’s actions were deliberate and fuelled by rage and alcohol. We hope today’s sentence delivers some justice for the family.”

Family Speaks Out on Heartbreaking Loss

 

 

Aidan’s family condemned Gilheaney’s actions, sharing their unbearable grief.

“No parent should endure the hellish trauma of losing a child,” they said. “Gilheaney has left a dark void in our lives that can never be filled. We will never forgive him.”

The family thanked the police for their professionalism and support throughout the heartbreaking investigation.

The Charges and Court Verdict

  • Gilheaney was convicted of murder, attempted murder, and wounding with intent on 19 December 2024.
  • He had earlier been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of a bladed article.
  • The court rejected his claim of memory loss about the tragic night.

Anthony Gilheaney now faces at least 37 years behind bars for an unprovoked, booze-fuelled Christmas nightmare that changed lives forever.

