Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder

A chilling unprovoked attack near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has ended with Devon Brown jailed for life, with a minimum of 26 years behind bars. The 30-year-old was found guilty of murdering 46-year-old Okechukwu Iweha with a machete on 7 April 2024.

Fleeing Killer Caught Across The Pond

Brown tried to escape justice by fleeing to the United States the day after the brutal stabbing. But Met Police tracked him down to Dallas, Texas, and he was extradited back to the UK. He was arrested on 24 January 2025 and charged with murder.

Heroic Attempts Couldn’t Save Okechukwu

Emergency services raced to Northumberland Park at 5:51 am on that fateful Sunday. Despite CPR, defibrillator use, and emergency surgery by the Helicopter Emergency Service, Okechukwu was sadly pronounced dead at the scene an hour later. The cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Second Man Found Guilty of Cover-Up

Leandro Kaienga, 29, of Croydon, was cleared of murder but convicted of perverting the course of justice. Arrested in April 2024, he’ll be sentenced alongside Brown at the Old Bailey on 19 December.