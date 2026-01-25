A man has been handed four years behind bars after viciously attacking a Northumbria police officer with a machete.

Violent Assault at Petrol Station

On August 10, 2024, PC Will Hunter spotted a suspicious car at a petrol station in Gateshead’s Leam Lane area. When he questioned the driver, Matthew Bello, about insurance, the situation quickly turned violent.

Bello, 52, launched a savage machete attack on PC Hunter, inflicting an arm injury. He then rammed the police vehicle and fled the scene, leaving the officer injured in the road.

Police quickly arrested Bello nearby in Saltwell, ending the dramatic chase.

Sentenced for Wounding with Intent, Knife Possession, and More

Bello was initially charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to wounding with intent at Newcastle Crown Court. On January 19, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Four years for wounding with intent

Conviction for possession of a knife in public

Dangerous driving and using a vehicle without insurance

Two-year driving ban to start after release, with an extended driving test required

Hero Cop Honoured for Bravery

PC Hunter has since returned to duty and received the Bravery and Lifesaver Award at Northumbria Police’s Pride in Policing Awards.

“In my 18 years’ service, I’ve dealt with violence – but never faced an attack like that,” said PC Hunter. “All my training kicked in. I was fighting for my life.”

“Thankfully, other officers arrived quickly to help detain him. We don’t come to work expecting to be attacked. I could have died that day.”

Northumbria Police said: “We’re here to protect people, not to be attacked.”