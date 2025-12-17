Man Jailed for Murder After Brutal Willesden Green Stabbing

A man has been convicted of murder for fatally stabbing Ricardo Clarke in Willesden Green before turning himself in to police from a nearby phone box.

Horrific Stabbing on Linacre Road

Elyas Moussa, 30, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murdering 35-year-old Ricardo Clarke on Wednesday, 3 December, following a two-week trial at the Old Bailey.

The stabbing happened in the early hours of Saturday, 28 December 2024. Police were called at 4:16am after reports of a violent attack on Linacre Road, Willesden Green.

Officers tried to save Ricardo, providing first aid until paramedics arrived. Sadly, Ricardo died on the way to the hospital from his injuries.

CCTV Shows Violent Build-Up

Police pieced together a CCTV timeline revealing an earlier row between Moussa and Ricardo. The footage showed the pair clashing, throwing glass bottles, before going their separate ways.

Shockingly, Moussa returned moments later, this time armed with a knife. A second confrontation followed, ending in Ricardo’s fatal stabbing.

Moussa Hands Himself In

Later that day, Moussa called police from a phone box miles away, confessing and saying he wanted to surrender.

He was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a bladed article on Sunday, 29 December 2024.

Previously, Moussa had pleaded guilty to possession of a pointed, bladed article in public at an earlier hearing.

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 17 December.