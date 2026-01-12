Watch Live

MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham

  • Updated: 19:28
  • , 12 January 2026
Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham

 

Trevelle Rowland has been found guilty of using his car to smash into a man, killing him, after previously injuring two security guards with the same brutal tactic.

Jury Finds Rowland Guilty of Murder and Dangerous Driving

On Monday, 12 January, a jury at Inner London Crown Court convicted 34-year-old Trevelle Rowland, of Cornelia Street, Islington, of murder, dangerous driving, and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm. The verdict comes just ten months after Rowland injured two security guards by driving his car at them.

Cop Calls Rowland “Extremely Dangerous” and a “Devious Liar”

“Rowland is an extremely dangerous man. He used his car as a weapon against three men – one of whom tragically lost his life,” said Detective Inspector Aytac Necati, who led the investigation.

“He misled police about the initial attack over a trivial dispute before killing another man using the exact same method. Both attacks were caught on CCTV.

“We express our sympathies to the family of Fergany Mvuezolo and to the two surviving victims. Rowland has left a trail of destruction.”

Fatal Attack in East Ham and Earlier Violence in Barking

The fatal incident happened at around 5:20am on Sunday, 24 March, 2024, on Barking Road, East Ham. Police and paramedics found 35-year-old Fergany Mvuezolo severely injured. Despite officers administering first aid, Fergany died shortly after.

 

Investigators pieced together CCTV footage, witness accounts, and phone videos showing the victim, known to Rowland, caught up in a dispute outside a restaurant. Rowland drove away but returned in his VW Tiguan and deliberately rammed Fergany, who was helpless.

Witnesses identified Rowland as the driver. Police launched a manhunt, arresting him at Heathrow Airport the same day as he attempted to flee the country. A restaurant receipt found on him linked him to the crime scene.

 

Police also connected this killing to a shocking attack ten months earlier. In May 2023, Rowland had driven into two security guards outside a Barking pub after being asked to remove a baseball cap. One guard was thrown onto the car bonnet, suffering knee and ankle injuries; the other suffered hand injuries.

Rowland Lied to Police but Was Identified by Victims

Rowland denied involvement when he turned up at Dagenham police station, claiming he’d rented out the VW. Yet both security guards later named him as the driver. He was formally charged with murder and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Rowland faces sentencing on Thursday, 15 January.

