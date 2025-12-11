Man Jailed for Murder of Friend in Spalding Street Brawl

A 34-year-old man has been handed a life sentence for the brutal murder of his friend in Spalding. Viktors Zeglovs, who has no fixed address, was jailed at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, 11 December.

Deadly Fight Ends in Tragedy

The victim, Vadim Zmicrevskis, was killed on 11 November 2024 following a heated argument on the streets of Spalding. Zeglovs lashed out, slashing Vadim’s neck with a broken bottle at the junction of Green Lane and St Thomas Road.

Minimum 11 Years Behind Bars

Judge sentenced Zeglovs to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years and 306 days before parole can be considered. The shocking attack ended the life of a man caught in a deadly dispute with his friend.