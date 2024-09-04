 Man Jailed for Over Four Years for Sex Offences Against Women and Girls

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man Jailed for Over Four Years for Sex Offences Against Women and Girls

CCTV Captures Brighton Bike Thieves in Action

Body Discovered on Hove Beach

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured

Police Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Lewisham Teenager

Home Breaking Man Jailed for Over Four Years for Sex Offences Against Women and Girls

Man Jailed for Over Four Years for Sex Offences Against Women and Girls

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man Jailed For Over Four Years For Sex Offences Against Women And Girls

A man has been jailed for four and a half years for sex offences against women and girls.

Tristan Phillip Clamp, 33, of Northfield Road, Ringwood, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday 2 September).

He was convicted of offences spanning more than ten years, including taking and possessing indecent photographs / pseudo photographs of a child, voyeurism, operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without their consent, and possession of a paedophile manual.

The offences occurred between January 2010 and August 2021.

Sentencing Clamp, the judge said; “You are a deceitful and deviant offender. The paedophile manual is an abominable document. The indecent images are horrendous images of abuse.

“I have great doubts as to whether your remorse is genuine and I agree with the victim, who states your deceit was ongoing for many years.”

Responding to a letter Clamp had written for the court, the judge said: “In my judgement, your letter to the court smacks of self-pity and regret and is entirely self-serving.”

The judge went on to thank and praise the victim for reading her victim personal statement in court, describing her as ‘courageous’ and having ‘suffered severe psychological harm’ as a result of Clamp’s actions.

As well as the time he will now spend behind bars, Clamp must also serve a total extended licence period of seven and a half years.

He will also be subject to restraining orders and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Forfeiture orders are in place for all of his devices containing illegal material.

Reflecting on the sentencing, PC Hannah Wood said: “I am so pleased that the victims in this case have finally seen justice and seen Clamp put behind bars, where he belongs.

“I want to echo the Judge in praising the victims for their bravery throughout this investigation and for their determination to see Clamp face the consequences for his sickening crimes. I would like to thank one victim for her bravery in reading her victim personal statement out in court and I hope it has brought her some closure.

“I know that the sentence alone won’t rid the victims of the memories of what happened to them, but I truly hope it allows them to move forward with their lives, safe in the knowledge that Clamp is locked up and can’t now harm anyone else.

“I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us.

“We encourage other victims to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“This should also be a very clear message to other offenders out there that we will always work tirelessly to ensure you are brought to justice.

“I would also like to thank everyone else who assisted in getting this conviction.”

Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there is support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse.

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood, or is concerned about a child, can contact the NSPCC helpline, confidentially, on 0808 800 5000. Alternatively, you can email help@nspcc.org.uk. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.

As a survivor of sexual abuse, you’re entitled to support, whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you’re feeling and what you decide to do next.

Post Views: 5

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

A man has pleaded guilty to several offences following excellent work by Police
Police in Barnsley are asking for your help to find wanted man Bob Price
Teen Rapist Digs into Neighbouring Cell with Spoon to Attack Murderer at Young Offenders Institution
Detectives investigating the murders of two 16-year-olds in south London have charged a third teenager
Former Southampton Taxi Driver and DJ Colin Sweed who prey underage girls is Jailed for 18 years in jail
Man Sentenced to Indefinite Hospital Order for Attacks in Burnley and Lancashire
Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls
Breaking

Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane

Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman
Police Appeal for Information to Locate Missing Maidstone Teenager
RAC Celebrates Over 30 Years of Partnership with DAFaid, Marking 50 Years of Roadside Assistance
Police Search for Missing Teens Sommer, 14, and Joshua, 13, Believed to be Travelling Together
Family Launches GoFundMe to Honor Billy Ripley, 20, Who Was Tragically Murdered in Hailsham
Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a missing teenager from Chatham
Breaking

Emergency Services Called to Old Police Station on Brentford High Street

Transport for London Responds to Ongoing Cyber Security Incident
A mother who drugged her six-year-old daughter in a sick plot to let her sex predator partner rape her is jailed for 17 years
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper Addresses Violent Disorder and Government Response
Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unwell in Erith
Suspect Charged with Assaulting Police Officer in Canterbury Appears in Court
Crime scene still in place as three in hospital after Dartford triple stabbing
Police Appeal for Information After Brixton Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Who Served with Wayne Couzens Charged Following IOPC Investigation
Breaking

Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London

Breaking

Police Release CCTV Footage in Central London Rape Investigation

Emergency Services Respond to Car Fire in Woolwich
Polish national and Three Young Sons Found Dead in Tragic Incident in Surrey
Investigation Launched After Fatal Fire in South Croydon
Police Renew Appeal for Help in Locating Wanted Man Blade Neale
Car Fire on M20 Near Ashford Extinguished by Fire Crews
Major Disruption as Gravesend to Greenhithe Fibre Cable Cut on Galley Hill
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

A2 Collision Causes Major Delays: Car Overturned After Being Hit by Lorry
Three Men Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport
Former Lancing College Teacher Admits to Child Sex Offences and Sharing Pupil Data
Alleged killer ‘laughs’ on leaving Ilyas Habibi ‘choking on blood’ in Sutton stabbing
Mother of Three Young Boys Found Dead Along with Their Father in Suspected ‘Triple-Murder-Suicide’ Pays Tribute to Her Family
Steve Dymond ‘Distraught’ After Failing Lie Detector on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show, Inquest Hears
Breaking

NHS Launches RSV Vaccination Program for Pregnant Women and Older Adults

Breaking

Sir Ian McKellen to Take Rest of Year Off Following Stage Fall

Breaking

Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire in Henleaze in Bristol

Breaking

Residents Advised to Close Windows and Doors as Hay Bales Burn in Cliffe near Rochester

RECOMMENDED

Four Arrested as Met Police Investigation into Hounslow Post Office Robbery Intensifies
Cannabis Factory Discovered After Blaze Rips Through Flat in Penge
Woman Charged with Murder After Death of Six-Year-Old Boy in Swansea
Man Stabbed During Early Morning Disturbance in Fairmeadow; Three Arrested
Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Bright Ridge, Southborough; Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Serious Incident Causes Multiple Road Closures in Barnsley
Breaking

Tesco Store in East Ham Targeted in Robbery for Second Time

Breaking

Man, 20, Stabbed to Death in Newham Park Named; 16-Year-Old Charged with Murder

Breaking

Tesco Store on Katherine Road Targeted in Robbery; Police Seek Public’s Help

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out in Field Near Pyson Road, Thanet; Fire Brigade Working to Control Blaze

Breaking

US Charges Pakistani Man in Alleged Iran-Linked Assassination Plot

Breaking

Recall Alert: Fisher-Price Recalls Donald and Daisy Duck Figurines Due to Choking Hazard

Breaking

Teenager Sentenced to 11 Years for Shooting in Hackney

Breaking

Police Seek Information on Knife-Point Robbery in East Grinstead

Breaking

Man Who Helped Bexley Murderer Escape Set to Be Released from Prison in Weeks

Breaking

Forest Hill Man Admits to Killing Wife Found in Attic, Murder Trial Set for October

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information After Osprey Shot in Perthshire

Breaking

Bexley Man’s Sentence Reduced After Pleading Guilty to Murdering Mother of His Children

Breaking

Surge in E. coli Cases: Nearly 4,000 Hospital Admissions in South East London Over Past Three Years

Breaking

Aldi Launches Back-to-School Fund With £100 Voucher Giveaway

Breaking

Residents Advised to Close Windows and Doors as Hay Bales Burn in Cliffe near Rochester

SUSSEX

Fire Alert at The Grand Hotel Brighton Leads to Temporary Evacuation