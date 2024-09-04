Man Jailed for Over Four Years for Sex Offences Against Women and Girls

A man has been jailed for four and a half years for sex offences against women and girls.

Tristan Phillip Clamp, 33, of Northfield Road, Ringwood, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday 2 September).

He was convicted of offences spanning more than ten years, including taking and possessing indecent photographs / pseudo photographs of a child, voyeurism, operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without their consent, and possession of a paedophile manual.

The offences occurred between January 2010 and August 2021.

Sentencing Clamp, the judge said; “You are a deceitful and deviant offender. The paedophile manual is an abominable document. The indecent images are horrendous images of abuse.

“I have great doubts as to whether your remorse is genuine and I agree with the victim, who states your deceit was ongoing for many years.”

Responding to a letter Clamp had written for the court, the judge said: “In my judgement, your letter to the court smacks of self-pity and regret and is entirely self-serving.”

The judge went on to thank and praise the victim for reading her victim personal statement in court, describing her as ‘courageous’ and having ‘suffered severe psychological harm’ as a result of Clamp’s actions.

As well as the time he will now spend behind bars, Clamp must also serve a total extended licence period of seven and a half years.

He will also be subject to restraining orders and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Forfeiture orders are in place for all of his devices containing illegal material.

Reflecting on the sentencing, PC Hannah Wood said: “I am so pleased that the victims in this case have finally seen justice and seen Clamp put behind bars, where he belongs.

“I want to echo the Judge in praising the victims for their bravery throughout this investigation and for their determination to see Clamp face the consequences for his sickening crimes. I would like to thank one victim for her bravery in reading her victim personal statement out in court and I hope it has brought her some closure.

“I know that the sentence alone won’t rid the victims of the memories of what happened to them, but I truly hope it allows them to move forward with their lives, safe in the knowledge that Clamp is locked up and can’t now harm anyone else.

“I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us.

“We encourage other victims to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“This should also be a very clear message to other offenders out there that we will always work tirelessly to ensure you are brought to justice.

“I would also like to thank everyone else who assisted in getting this conviction.”

Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there is support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse.

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood, or is concerned about a child, can contact the NSPCC helpline, confidentially, on 0808 800 5000. Alternatively, you can email help@nspcc.org.uk. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.

As a survivor of sexual abuse, you’re entitled to support, whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you’re feeling and what you decide to do next.