Andrew Collins, 35, from Beechwood Avenue, Ealing, has been slammed with a 13-year extended sentence. The punishment breaks down to ten years behind bars, followed by three years on probation. He also faces a sexual harm prevention order once released.

Reading Crown Court Verdict

The verdict came on Thursday (22 January), following a six-day trial at Reading Crown Court that ended on 17 November 2025. Collins was found guilty by a unanimous jury on one count of vaginal rape of a female victim.

He was acquitted of charges involving one count of oral rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Justice Served After Thorough Investigation

The conviction followed a detailed Thames Valley Police inquiry into the crime in Slough. Collins’ case underlines the commitment to prosecuting sexual offences vigorously.

“Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been convicted of rape in Slough,” confirmed court sources.

Collins was sentenced at Reading Crown Court and will remain on the sexual harm prevention list after his release, ensuring public safety.