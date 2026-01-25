A man has been locked up for raping another man in Liverpool city centre. Ibrahim Momen, 30, originally from Sudan and with no fixed address, was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Attack in Early Hours Shakes Liverpool

The shocking assault happened in the early hours of Sunday, 29 June 2025. Police were called after a man in his 20s reported being raped near Liverpool Cathedral, on St James’ Mount.

Swift Justice Delivered

Following a thorough investigation, Momen was arrested and charged with rape. He was found guilty and sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars. Additionally, he has been slapped with a restraining order to protect the victim.