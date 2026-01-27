Nathan Tokosi has been locked up for life after a brutal drive-by shooting in Notting Hill. The 25-year-old was found guilty of attempting to murder a man in a violent attack that shook the London neighbourhood.

Life Behind Bars for Cold-Blooded Attack

Tokosi, from Lewisham, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday 27 January. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 24 years before parole.

The 25-year-old was convicted of attempting to murder a 27-year-old victim on 18 March 2025. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Police Evidence Cracked the Case

Tokosi’s DNA was found inside an abandoned stolen car involved in the incident.

Officers discovered a handgun and ammunition near the vehicle.

Another firearm and ammunition were recovered from Tokosi’s home during a police search.

Detective Inspector Chris Shepherd from the Central South Borough Command Unit said: “Tokosi’s actions were premeditated, reckless and malicious. He lied throughout the trial, denying any involvement.”

He added, “This conviction showcases our tough stance on gang violence on London’s streets. Kudos to the investigation team and the officers and medics who saved the victim’s life.”

Brutal Shooting Shakes Notting Hill

The attack happened around 2am on Monday, 20 November 2023, in Clydesdale Road, Notting Hill. Police say a car pulled up next to another vehicle, and a passenger fired a gun multiple times.

The severely injured victim was found at home and rushed to the hospital, initially fighting for his life. Thankfully, he was later discharged.

Tokosi was arrested on 16 February 2024 after police stopped his car in Lewisham. His home was raided, uncovering more weapons and ammunition.

He was charged with attempted murder and multiple firearm offences, bringing an end to a dangerous spree of violence in London.