Watch Live

LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Ruthless Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting

  • Updated: 20:39
  • , 27 January 2026

 

Nathan Tokosi has been locked up for life after a brutal drive-by shooting in Notting Hill. The 25-year-old was found guilty of attempting to murder a man in a violent attack that shook the London neighbourhood.

Life Behind Bars for Cold-Blooded Attack

Tokosi, from Lewisham, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday 27 January. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 24 years before parole.

The 25-year-old was convicted of attempting to murder a 27-year-old victim on 18 March 2025. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Police Evidence Cracked the Case

  • Tokosi’s DNA was found inside an abandoned stolen car involved in the incident.
  • Officers discovered a handgun and ammunition near the vehicle.
  • Another firearm and ammunition were recovered from Tokosi’s home during a police search.

Detective Inspector Chris Shepherd from the Central South Borough Command Unit said: “Tokosi’s actions were premeditated, reckless and malicious. He lied throughout the trial, denying any involvement.”

He added, “This conviction showcases our tough stance on gang violence on London’s streets. Kudos to the investigation team and the officers and medics who saved the victim’s life.”

Brutal Shooting Shakes Notting Hill

The attack happened around 2am on Monday, 20 November 2023, in Clydesdale Road, Notting Hill. Police say a car pulled up next to another vehicle, and a passenger fired a gun multiple times.

The severely injured victim was found at home and rushed to the hospital, initially fighting for his life. Thankfully, he was later discharged.

Tokosi was arrested on 16 February 2024 after police stopped his car in Lewisham. His home was raided, uncovering more weapons and ammunition.

He was charged with attempted murder and multiple firearm offences, bringing an end to a dangerous spree of violence in London.

Recommended for you

UK TO BE SLAMMED Storm Chandra Set to Slam UK with 8 Inches of Snow and 75mph Winds
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 20.34.40
MAJOR FLOODING South West Flood Chaos: Major Road Closures Hit Devon, Somerset & Dorset County Devon Effect Expect Delays
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 20.08.57
When holding crypto became a form of participation
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 19.52.54
The hidden logic behind predicting outcomes

Must READ

TRAGIC ATTACK Woman, 40, Dies After ‘ OnePunched in the Face’ Outside Tyneside Bar
Renovation Choices That Boost Curb Appeal Fast
PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars
Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting
POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz
CHILLING ATTACK Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home
FLAT HORROR BLAZE CLAIMS ONE Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze
CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden
DEADLY VIRUS Asia Airports Bring Back Covid-Style Checks Amid Nipah Virus Scare

More For You

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Merseyside Police hunt man after teen girl ‘inappropriately touched’ in Liverpool city centre
SERIAL LIFTER Water Filter Thief Busted After Hauling in Nearly 200 Stolen Items
BRING HIM HOME Police Launch Search for Missing Torquay Man
MOVING UP Hero Firefighter Carlos Amaro’s Daring Rescue and Stellar Career

More From UK News in Pictures

SHPO Stalker Jailed for Terrorising Sexual Assault Victim with Fake Social Media Account
HOOURS OF ABUSE Man jailed for 7 years after terrifying all-night rape ordeal in woman’s own home
SCHOOL GIRL HORRR ATTACK Child Rapist Jailed for 27 Years After Horror Abuse of Two Schoolgirls
TEEN SEX ATTACK Rail Station Security Guard Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen
DOUBLE RAPE Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Two Rapes in Nottinghamshire Park
PERVERT CAUGHT OUT BY CCTV Sex Beast Craig Anderson Caught After Shocking Attacks Across London Tube
The Evolution of a Warrior: A Complete Guide to Account Progression and Value in Call of Duty
VILE CASE Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Ergi?
PRANKSTER Cambridgeshire Police Bombarded with 37 Hoax 999 Calls in One Week
LIVE SAVING ACTIONS Wakefield Police Heroes Shine at Awards Ceremony
FIRST PICTURES Top Lawyer Among Six Killed in Private Jet Crash During Girls’ Trip to Paris
CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service
NIGHTIME HERO Police Dog Sniffs Out Burglars After High-Speed Chase in Sheffield
CONVICTED ROBBER Manhunt Underway for Convicted Robber David Sadiku
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston

More From UKNIP

HIJACKED Government Anti-Extremism Cartoon Hijacked by Far-Right for Racist Propaganda
CHILLING MURDER Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Bright Young Star in Nottingham
POLICE STAND OFF Dangerous Offender Jailed After Threatening to Blow Up Bognor Property
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt for Harassment Suspect in Staffordshire
error: Content is protected !!