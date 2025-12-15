Man Jailed for Sexual Assault in London Hotel

A Hertford man has been locked up for three and a half years after a chilling sexual assault at a London hotel.

James Thomas Found Guilty

James Thomas, 28, of Valeside, Hertford, was convicted of sexual assault by digital penetration at Inner London Crown Court in September. The attack happened in the early hours of 29 April 2023 inside a hotel on Harrow Road.

Swift Police Action and Key CCTV Evidence

The victim bravely left the hotel alone and called Rape Crisis that same afternoon. She reported the assault to police on 1 May, leading to Thomas’s immediate arrest.

Officers quickly got hold of hotel staff who supplied crucial CCTV footage, helping to nail the prosecution.

Thomas Added to Sex Offenders Register

Following his conviction, Thomas has been placed on the sex offenders register.