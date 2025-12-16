Watch Live

Man Jailed for Stabbing 11-Year-Old Girl in Leicester Square

  Updated: 15:39
  16 December 2025

 

A 33-year-old man has been locked up after viciously stabbing an 11-year-old girl in the heart of London’s Leicester Square.

Heroic Bystanders Stop Attack Within Minutes

Ioan-Alexandru Pintaru, of no fixed address, went on a brutal rampage on August 12, stabbing the young Australian tourist outside the Lego Store. The attack happened just after 11.30am as she and her mum were finishing their shopping.

Brave security guard Abdullah, 30, dashed from his post at a nearby teashop as the girl screamed. Without thinking twice, he disarmed Pintaru, kicking away the knife and helping detain him with the help of two other men.

Abdullah said: “It was a purely selfless and instinctive response, driven by a sense of responsibility to help someone in danger. I’m grateful that this was acknowledged and that the child is safe.”

An off-duty nurse passing by then tended to the girl’s wounds, which included injuries to the eye, neck, chest, and shoulder. Police arrived within four minutes of the emergency call and arrested Pintaru on the spot.

Savage Attack Shocks London

The girl’s mother described the horrifying assault in court, saying Pintaru stabbed her “like a jackhammer, repeatedly” while holding her in a headlock. The attacker appeared “wide-eyed and manic, like nothing was going to stop him.”

CCTV footage was crucial in securing Pintaru’s conviction. He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed weapon.

Sentenced to Potentially Indefinite Detention

At the Old Bailey on December 16, Pintaru was sentenced to a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act. An additional restriction under Section 41 means he could be held indefinitely.

Detective Constable Laura Nicoll said: “This innocent scene was shattered by a savage and brutal attack. But we also saw the best of London – the bravery of a security guard and the compassion of an off-duty nurse who helped save this little girl’s life.”

Pintaru, later diagnosed with schizophrenia, claimed he believed people were trying to kill him but denied intending harm. The case remains a grim reminder of the importance of swift police action and everyday heroes on London’s streets.

