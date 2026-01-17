Man Jailed for Stalking and Brutal Assault on Ex in Swansea

A Swansea man has been locked up for six years after a terrifying spree of stalking and assault against his former partner.

Shocking Attack After Relationship Ends

20-year-old Saman Ismail, from Sandfields, launched a violent attack on his ex after reading her phone messages. The brutal assault saw him slap her, headbutt her repeatedly, pull her hair, pour water over her, and kick her in the chest.

The victim suffered a black eye and multiple bruises across her face and body.

Relentless Stalking and Harassment

Ismail didn’t stop at physical abuse. He stalked the victim relentlessly—following her, showing up at her workplace, bombarding her with calls, and using fake social media accounts to contact her.

Double Conviction After Trial

In January last year, Ismail pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking causing serious alarm. But in October, a jury found him guilty of both charges.

He was also convicted of a Section 18 wounding with intent charge after attacking a man he suspected was romantically linked to his ex on Wind Street in September 2024.

Now, Ismail faces six years behind bars in a young offenders institution for his string of violent offences.