Thames Valley Police Nab Debanks After Knife Scare

A 39-year-old man has been locked up for threatening a child with a knife at a family music festival in Oxford. Christopher Debanks, from Furlong Close, faces an 18-month jail sentence after his chilling actions at Blackbird Leys Park on August 3, 2024.

Festival Shocker: Children Left Terrified

During the community event, Debanks approached a group of children and brandished a knife to threaten one of them. Thankfully, the children told an adult soon after, who acted fast and alerted police. Debanks was arrested just two days later, on August 5 and charged promptly.

Justice Served at Oxford Crown Court

Last Wednesday (January 28), Debanks faced Oxford Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, affray, and failing to surrender to court. The court handed down an 18-month prison term for his dangerous actions.

Police Praise Brave Victims and Call for Vigilance