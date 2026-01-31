Watch Live

KNIFE THREAT HORROR Man Jailed for Targeting Child at Oxford Festival

  Updated: 16:37
  31 January 2026

 

Thames Valley Police Nab Debanks After Knife Scare

A 39-year-old man has been locked up for threatening a child with a knife at a family music festival in Oxford. Christopher Debanks, from Furlong Close, faces an 18-month jail sentence after his chilling actions at Blackbird Leys Park on August 3, 2024.

Festival Shocker: Children Left Terrified

During the community event, Debanks approached a group of children and brandished a knife to threaten one of them. Thankfully, the children told an adult soon after, who acted fast and alerted police. Debanks was arrested just two days later, on August 5 and charged promptly.

Justice Served at Oxford Crown Court

Last Wednesday (January 28), Debanks faced Oxford Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, affray, and failing to surrender to court. The court handed down an 18-month prison term for his dangerous actions.

Police Praise Brave Victims and Call for Vigilance

“I would like to commend the victims and witnesses in this case who bravely came forward to report these offences. Without them, we would not have been able to bring this offender to justice,” said Sergeant Louise Marsh of Oxford South East’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“We are committed to tackling knife crime and encourage the community to report any offending. Contact us at your local station, via our website, or by calling 101.”

