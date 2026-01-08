Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns

A man caught on camera selling firearms has been locked up for six years and nine months. The National Crime Agency (NCA) and Police Scotland teamed up for the bust, cracking down on a ruthless arms dealer.

Specialist Police Team Nabbed Allan Hughes

In June 2024, officers from the Organised Crime Partnership, a joint NCA and Police Scotland unit, arrested Allan Hughes. The month before, they seized multiple devices from him packed with evidence.

Encrypted Chats Reveal Stockpile of Guns, Ammo, and Drugs

One of Hughes’ devices held thousands of encrypted messages, loaded with photos and videos of firearms, ammunition, and drugs he was trying to flog. Hughes was no stranger to crime, already serving time for drug offences.

“This sentence sends a clear message that weapons and drugs dealers will be caught and punished,” said a National Crime Agency spokesperson.

The justice system has dealt Hughes a hefty blow. He’s now behind bars for nearly seven years, a hefty sentence that underscores a fierce crackdown on organised crime.