Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall

Tragedy Strikes in Mawgan, Helston

A man in his 50s has died after a tree smashed onto his caravan during Storm Goretti. Emergency crews rushed to the scene at around 7.35pm on Thursday in the Mawgan area of Helston, Cornwall, but unfortunately the man was found dead inside.

Police Confirm No Suspicious Circumstances

Devon and Cornwall Police revealed officers located the man’s body inside the caravan. “His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers,” the force said.

They confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Clean-Up Ongoing After Storm Destruction

Work continued on Friday to clear the fallen tree that caused the fatal accident. Storm Goretti has brought chaos and dangerous conditions across the region, with this tragic incident marking one of its deadliest impacts so far.