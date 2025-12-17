Watch Live

MURDER PROBE Man Killed in Daylight Stabbing as Armed Police Flood Cheltenham Streets

  Updated: 08:16
  17 December 2025
Man Killed in Daylight Stabbing as Armed Police Flood Cheltenham Streets

Air Ambulance Scrambles to Scene But Man in His 40s Dies

A man has died following a shocking stabbing in broad daylight in a narrow alley between Albert Street and Hungerford Street in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Armed Police Swarm Streets

Armed officers quickly flooded the area, searching for suspects linked to the brutal attack. Despite emergency crews including an air ambulance rushing to the scene, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead.

Murder Investigation Underway

Police launched a murder investigation following the incident at 2:45pm yesterday.

Two teenagers and a man have been arrested and are currently held in custody as inquiries continue.

“We understand that this will shock the local community, especially considering the ages of those arrested,” said Superintendent James Glansfield. “A thorough investigation is underway and we’ve placed a cordon while forensic experts examine the scene. There will be an increased police presence, and anyone with concerns should approach officers. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who are receiving support from specialist teams.”

Call for Witnesses

Gloucestershire Police have urged anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward and assist their inquiries.

