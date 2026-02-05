Detectives desperately want witnesses following a serious smash that left a man critically injured in Harlesden.

Serious Collision in Harlesden

Just after 7:25pm on Wednesday, February 4, emergency services rushed to High Street, Harlesden, after reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The 41-year-old man was swiftly treated by paramedics and London Air Ambulance before being rushed to the hospital. He remains in a life-threatening condition.

Driver Stops and Police Investigate

The driver stayed at the scene and is currently helping police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made so far as detectives piece together what happened.

Police Launch Witness Appeal

Detective Sergeant Fiaz Janjua of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incident and the investigation remains ongoing. We are reviewing CCTV footage and urgently need anyone who saw the collision to come forward. Even dashcam footage could be crucial.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or 0207 960 8044 quoting CAD 6544/04FEB26. Alternatively, you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 55 111.