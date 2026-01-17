Watch Live

POLICE PROBE SHOTS FIRED Man Left Seriously Injured After Urmston Shooting

  • Updated: 17:19
  • , 17 January 2026
A man has been seriously hurt following a firearms discharge in Urmston last night. Police are urgently hunting for witnesses as they probe the shocking incident.

Gunshots Fired on Higher Road

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a gunshot on Higher Road at around 8:42pm on Friday, 16 January. Officers found the victim at the scene and emergency services provided urgent treatment for serious injuries.

Police Launch Investigation, Area Locked Down

Chief Inspector Mark Allinson, Force Critical Incident Manager, confirmed the scene remains cordoned off and Higher Road is closed to the public. Extra patrols have been deployed in the area as detectives pursue all leads.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

If you have any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage that could help, contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting log 3132 of 16/01/2026. Reports can also be made anonymously via LiveChat on the GMP website or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
ASSISTED MAN ON THE RUN Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
CUT FREE Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
MAJOR ENQUIRY Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
FAMILY SPEAK OUT Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
