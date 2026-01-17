Man Left Seriously Injured After Urmston Shooting

A man has been seriously hurt following a firearms discharge in Urmston last night. Police are urgently hunting for witnesses as they probe the shocking incident.

Gunshots Fired on Higher Road

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a gunshot on Higher Road at around 8:42pm on Friday, 16 January. Officers found the victim at the scene and emergency services provided urgent treatment for serious injuries.

Police Launch Investigation, Area Locked Down

Chief Inspector Mark Allinson, Force Critical Incident Manager, confirmed the scene remains cordoned off and Higher Road is closed to the public. Extra patrols have been deployed in the area as detectives pursue all leads.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

If you have any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage that could help, contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting log 3132 of 16/01/2026. Reports can also be made anonymously via LiveChat on the GMP website or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.