Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

A 32-year-old man has been slapped with a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of manslaughter in Swindon. Erdogan Erdogan, from Manchester Road, was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court following a tense two-week trial.
Early Morning Horror on Manchester Road
The victim, 27-year-old Fatih Zengi, was Erdogan’s former flatmate. Just after 5am on July 2, a cyclist passing by spotted Fatih seriously injured on Manchester Road and sounded the alarm. Despite emergency services rushing to the scene, Fatih tragically died from his wounds.
Police Credit Community’s Crucial Role in Justice
“This is a tragic case where a young life has been senselessly lost,” said Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, who led the investigation. “I offer my deepest condolences to Fatih’s family and friends and commend their strength during this difficult time.
“I also want to thank the Turkish community in Swindon for their vital assistance. Without their support, securing this verdict wouldn’t have been possible.
“Fatih was a hardworking young man devoted to supporting his family in Turkey. He was well respected locally, and his death has left a devastating impact on everyone who knew him.
“I hope this guilty verdict and prison sentence bring some comfort to all who loved Fatih.”