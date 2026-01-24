Watch Live

Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

  • Updated: 01:41
  • , 24 January 2026

 

A 32-year-old man has been slapped with a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of manslaughter in Swindon. Erdogan Erdogan, from Manchester Road, was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court following a tense two-week trial.

Early Morning Horror on Manchester Road

The victim, 27-year-old Fatih Zengi, was Erdogan’s former flatmate. Just after 5am on July 2, a cyclist passing by spotted Fatih seriously injured on Manchester Road and sounded the alarm. Despite emergency services rushing to the scene, Fatih tragically died from his wounds.

Police Credit Community’s Crucial Role in Justice

“This is a tragic case where a young life has been senselessly lost,” said Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, who led the investigation. “I offer my deepest condolences to Fatih’s family and friends and commend their strength during this difficult time.

“I also want to thank the Turkish community in Swindon for their vital assistance. Without their support, securing this verdict wouldn’t have been possible.

“Fatih was a hardworking young man devoted to supporting his family in Turkey. He was well respected locally, and his death has left a devastating impact on everyone who knew him.

“I hope this guilty verdict and prison sentence bring some comfort to all who loved Fatih.”

 

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 20.46.16
TRACKED BY POLICE Man Accused of Stalking, Assault and Rape Faces Jury in Swansea
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 20.50.33
SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 20.43.29
NAZI SALUTE Andrew Tate Denies Antisemitic Claims Amid Controversial Nazi Salute Night Out
A policeman walking away from an elderly person's home.
TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash

Must READ

Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning
LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns
LONDON SHOOTING Four Jailed Over East London Shooting That Left Man Paralysed
JAIL LOOMS Just Stop Oil Duo Guilty for M25 Gantry Stunt – Jail Looms
ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop
BEWARE Air Canada Struggles Amid Snowstorm Chaos: Leads World in Flight Cancellations
GROTESQUE CRIMES Man Admits 48 Shocking Sexual Offences Against Ex-Wife
BRUTAL ATTACK Brothers Jailed After Brutal Attack on Grandfather
DRUGS DISPUTE Sheffield Gang Jailed Over Brutal Drug Dispute Murder

More For You

TRAFFIC CHAOS M6 Chaos Clears After Trailer Collision at Junction 10
FRESH HOPE ‘Vicious Cycle’ of Makeshift Weapons at Wetherby Youth Jail Exposed
LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order
BATTERY SCARE Shoreham Firefighters Warn: E-Bike Batteries Can Explode

More From UK News in Pictures

BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao
UPGRADING Heathrow Ditches Laptop and Liquid Bin Rules After Security Upgrade
MARCH BAN Scotland Yard Bans UKIP Christian March in Whitechapel Over Violence Fears
FARMER BLOCK Tractor Protest Brings Felixstowe Port to a Halt
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Addresses Nation Following Emergency COBRA Meeting Amid Civil Disorder
TIES REMAIN STRONG UK Slams Trump for Slamming British Troops in Afghanistan
BRUTAL ATTACK Two Teenage Boys Guilty of Shocking Sexual Attacks in Grimsby
POLICE CRACKDOWN Ebbw Vale Man Jailed After Snapchat Posts Blow His Drug Deal Cover
ONE TO WATCH Chilling ITV Documentary Revisits Grisly Murder of Nicholas Billingham
BROUGHT TO JUSTICE Barnsley Rapist Jailed After Victim’s Heroic Report
VIOLENT SPREE Underground thug Adel Kerari locked up for violent London Tube robberies
VIOLENT ATTACK Two Jailed for Brutal Stabbing in Scarborough
KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims
POLICE STRIKE Reading Man Jailed for Cocaine Dealings and Criminal Property Crimes
CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham
DEADLY AMBUSH Young Man Murdered in Bromley After Online Trap
BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham

More From UKNIP

MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park
DANGEROUS PREDATOR Drug Dealer Who Trafficked Three Teens Jailed and Slapped with 10-Year Slavery Order
RAISING FUNDS Family of Student Found Dead on Christmas Day Launch Charity Fundraiser
Two Men Charged Over Keyless Car Theft Conspiracy in West Kent
PUBLIC TIP OFF Knife Seized and Suspect Charged in Gillingham Standoff
error: Content is protected !!