A 32-year-old man has been slapped with a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of manslaughter in Swindon. Erdogan Erdogan, from Manchester Road, was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court following a tense two-week trial.

Early Morning Horror on Manchester Road

The victim, 27-year-old Fatih Zengi, was Erdogan’s former flatmate. Just after 5am on July 2, a cyclist passing by spotted Fatih seriously injured on Manchester Road and sounded the alarm. Despite emergency services rushing to the scene, Fatih tragically died from his wounds.

Police Credit Community’s Crucial Role in Justice