JAILED FOR LIFE Man Locked Up for Life After Brutal Attempted Murder in Reading

  • Updated: 12:37
  • , 19 December 2025
Rashane Odle-Mcleod Gets Life for Knife Attack

A man from Winnersh has been jailed for life after a savage attempted murder in Reading. Rashane Odle-Mcleod, 23, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday, 15 December, to life behind bars with a minimum term of 17 years and four months.

The jury found him guilty of attempting to kill a man in a stabbing rampage on 9 April 2025. He also admitted possession of a knife in public just weeks earlier but was cleared of perverting the course of justice.

Chilling Attack in Kennet Walk Estate

Odle-Mcleod spent hours lurking near the Kennet Walk estate, armed and ready. Knowing the victim was nearby, he waited for his moment.

Shortly after 9pm, the victim, a man in his twenties, walked into a dark alley. That’s when Odle-Mcleod launched a frenzied attack, stabbing the man over a dozen times across his body and face. The attacker continued even as the victim lay helpless on the ground.

After the vicious assault, Odle-Mcleod rifled through his victim’s pockets, stealing a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Victim Survives but Faces Life-Changing Injuries

Emergency services gave first aid on-site and took the victim to hospital, where he has since been discharged. He survives but is left with life-altering injuries.

Odle-Mcleod was arrested four days after the attack and charged on 16 April.

Police Vow to Crack Down on Knife Crime

“This sentence reflects the appalling violence inflicted on the victim and the impact it will have on him for the rest of his life,” said Detective Constable Michael Hope.

“Odle-Mcleod carried out a targeted and relentless attack in April and I hope this result offers the victim some justice at what is a really difficult time.”

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate knife violence in our communities. If you know anything about knife possession or related crimes in Reading, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

