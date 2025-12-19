Man Locked Up for Life After Brutal Attempted Murder in Reading

Rashane Odle-Mcleod Gets Life for Knife Attack

A man from Winnersh has been jailed for life after a savage attempted murder in Reading. Rashane Odle-Mcleod, 23, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday, 15 December, to life behind bars with a minimum term of 17 years and four months.

The jury found him guilty of attempting to kill a man in a stabbing rampage on 9 April 2025. He also admitted possession of a knife in public just weeks earlier but was cleared of perverting the course of justice.

Chilling Attack in Kennet Walk Estate

Odle-Mcleod spent hours lurking near the Kennet Walk estate, armed and ready. Knowing the victim was nearby, he waited for his moment.

Shortly after 9pm, the victim, a man in his twenties, walked into a dark alley. That’s when Odle-Mcleod launched a frenzied attack, stabbing the man over a dozen times across his body and face. The attacker continued even as the victim lay helpless on the ground.

After the vicious assault, Odle-Mcleod rifled through his victim’s pockets, stealing a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Victim Survives but Faces Life-Changing Injuries

Emergency services gave first aid on-site and took the victim to hospital, where he has since been discharged. He survives but is left with life-altering injuries.

Odle-Mcleod was arrested four days after the attack and charged on 16 April.

Police Vow to Crack Down on Knife Crime