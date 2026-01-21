Watch Live

PHONE HEIST Man Nabbed After £160k Phone Store Heist in Maidstone

  • Updated: 12:54
  • , 21 January 2026

A quick-thinking police response led to the arrest of a man following a daring robbery at a Maidstone phone shop, where £160,000 worth of phones and tablets were taken.

Raid at Fremlin Walk Phone Shop

Kent Police rushed to the scene at 10:34am on Thursday, 15 January 2026 after reports that thieves forced their way into the stock room of a busy phone store in Fremlin Walk. The robbers made off with boxes stuffed full of high-value smartphones and tablets.

Witnesses say a van was the getaway vehicle, speeding off with the stolen goods.

Swift Arrest and Recovery

Thanks to immediate police action, a suspect was caught just over an hour later at 11:35am. A stash of phones was also recovered during the arrest.

Courtney Hosef, from Eastdown Park, Lewisham, was charged the next day with conspiracy to commit robbery, driving without insurance, and using a fraudulent registration plate. He appeared at Medway Magistrates Court and has been remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 13 February.

More Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

Two other men were arrested on Saturday, 17 January, but have since been released on bail as investigations continue.

