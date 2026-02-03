A 47-year-old man has been arrested following a brazen arson attack at the Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale.

Firebombs Thrown into Centre Grounds

Just after midnight on Tuesday, February 3, emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a fire.

Two flammable objects were hurled onto the centre’s property, setting fire to a cabin and a nearby parked vehicle. The suspect fled in a car before the flames extinguished themselves.

Thankfully, the main building suffered no damage and no one was injured in the attack.

Fast Police Response Leads to Arrest

Police launched an immediate investigation, and less than 12 hours later, a man was in custody on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains held as inquiries continue.

Community Tensions Running High

A Met Police spokesperson warned: “The Islamic Centre has previously seen protests and clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Iranian regime. Tensions are already running high due to recent events in Iran, and this attack will only fuel community concerns. We urge calm, ask the public to let officers carry out their work, and avoid any escalation.”

Call Police with Any Info

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 0069/03FEB.