Man nabbed in Bucks for overstaying UK visa

Arrest made by Thames Valley Police

A man was arrested in Buckinghamshire this afternoon over suspicion of overstaying his right to remain in the UK. The arrest was carried out by Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce officers, PCs Dollery and Woolley, on Tuesday 13th January 2026.

Man in custody awaiting immigration interview

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being processed. An immigration officer is expected to attend to interview him regarding the matter.

Details still under wraps

Police have not released any information about the identity of the man or the exact circumstances that led to his arrest.