Man named following fatal crash on the A90

A man who tragically lost his life in a crash on the A90 near Crimond on Saturday, 18 November has been identified as Daniel Wall, a 43-year-old resident of the St Fergus area in Aberdeenshire.

Described as a much-loved and special individual, Daniel’s family released a heartfelt statement through Police Scotland expressing their devastation over his passing. They highlighted Daniel’s love for music and comedy, as he frequently attended gigs featuring local bands and formed friendships with both band members and fellow attendees. Despite his illness, Daniel displayed a zest for life and actively raised funds for the MS Society, even completing two parachute jumps. He was remembered as a kind, courageous, and humorous man who will be deeply missed but fondly remembered.

The incident occurred at approximately 09:55 when Mr. Wall’s blue Nissan Qashqai collided with a white lorry. Following the crash, he was immediately transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The passenger in the car, a 46-year-old woman, was fortunate to escape with no serious injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

In connection with the incident, the lorry driver, a 41-year-old man, has been arrested and is currently under investigation.

To facilitate the investigation and vehicle recovery, the A90 was closed for approximately 12 hours, reopening around midnight.

Authorities are continuing their inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Police Scotland at 101, quoting incident number 0967 of 18 November.