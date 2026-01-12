Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay

A shocking case has unfolded in Essex after the remains of 37 dogs were found at a property in Billericay. Oaveed Rahman, 26, of Hope Road, Crays Hill, has admitted multiple offences following a grim police investigation.

Rahman Faces Serious Charges

At Basildon Crown Court today, Rahman pleaded guilty to 11 counts of fraud by false representation and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. The animal cruelty charge covers abuse relating to 21 dogs and a cat.

Investigation Uncovers Horrific Scene

The probe began in May last year after reports about the Crays Hill address.

Working alongside the RSPCA and Basildon Council, officers conducted a thorough search of the property.

The grim search uncovered the remains of 37 dead dogs and led to the seizure of several live dogs found on site.

Sentencing Set and Co-Accused Dropped

Rahman is due to be sentenced on 20 February. Meanwhile, charges against Greta Csikos, 25, from Sinclair Road, Chingford, have been dropped following Rahman’s guilty plea.

“Following a detailed investigation by the Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team, Rahman had no option but to admit his offences,” Essex Police said in a statement.

The disturbing case has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the brutal reality of animal cruelty in the area.