Steffon Wood, 37, bombarded a woman with over 200 calls and visits, leaving her terrified for her safety.

Relentless Harassment Left Victim Frightened

Between January 15 and 19, Wood relentlessly targeted a woman in her 30s. He called her more than 200 times, sent abusive messages, and even showed up repeatedly at her home. His actions broke bail conditions and a Domestic Violence Protective Order (DVPO).

Wood appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on January 23, admitting to stalking that caused the victim to fear violence. He was immediately remanded into custody. Sentencing is set for February 12.

Police Praise Hard Work Behind Arrest

The arrest was the result of tireless work by Swindon’s Volume Crime Team and Swindon Response unit.

“Wood showed absolutely no remorse, repeatedly breaching bail conditions and harassing the victim,” said Trainee Detective Constable Murat. “He left her terrified by banging on her windows and doors. The court’s decision to keep him in custody highlights how seriously stalking is treated and ensures the victim’s safety.”

Know the Signs of Stalking – Stay Safe

If you or someone you know is a stalking victim, get help now. Wiltshire Police advise visiting their official guidance page for info on reporting and support: Stalking and harassment | Wiltshire Police.