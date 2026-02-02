Man Admits Causing Death by Dangerous Driving After Shocking Aldwych Crash

A man has pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving following a tragic crash in central London last March.

Fatal Crash Rocks Aldwych Near King’s College

The chaos unfolded on the morning of Tuesday, 18 March 2025, at 11:41am on The Strand, close to King’s College London. A vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians, instantly killing 20-year-old Aalia Mahomed. Described by family as “bright, kind and beautiful,” Aalia’s death left the community reeling.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but Aalia was pronounced dead on the spot.

Driver Caught and Faces Justice

Christopher Jackson, 27, from Southampton, was arrested less than seven minutes after officers arrived. After a thorough investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Jackson admitted to:

Causing death by dangerous driving

Causing serious injury by dangerous driving (two counts)

The guilty plea came down at the Old Bailey on Monday, 2 February.

Met Police Praise Public and Officers After Intensive Probe

“Our thoughts remain with Aalia’s friends and family,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith. “We know nothing can undo what’s happened, but we hope today’s guilty plea brings a small measure of comfort.” “Thanks to our officers’ dedication and the public who stepped in, justice is being served.”

How the Crash Unfolded

The investigation uncovered the chilling sequence of events:

Jackson was assigned to collect two electric vehicles from Bush House in Aldwych that morning.

Leaving the courtyard, he sped towards iron gates leading to the pedestrian zone of The Strand.

Jackson crashed into the gates, knocking them down. The gates struck a 28-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both later hospitalised with life-changing injuries.

He then accelerated over a flower bed, briefly going airborne before hitting Aalia, who sat unaware on a bench beyond the flower bed.

Afterwards, Jackson’s vehicle stopped near St Mary-Le-Strand church’s wall.

Extensive forensic work showed no mechanical faults on the vehicle. Witness statements from over 170 people, including police, helped piece together the full story.

Jackson remains in custody, with sentencing scheduled for Friday, 6 March.