A chilling murder case has rocked Nottingham after a man pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 23-year-old Steph Irons, described as a “bright young star”.

Attack Details and Manhunt

Adedapo Adegbola, 40, a former work colleague, slashed Steph during a visit to her home in Mapperley on the evening of Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The attack followed the breakdown of their brief relationship.

Colleagues raised the alarm after receiving troubling messages from Steph that night. Emergency services rushed to Westdale Lane West at 10.07pm and found Steph gravely wounded in her living room. Despite paramedics’ best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the stabbing, Adegbola fled, leaving behind blood-stained trainers and a jumper scattered across Mapperley and Carlton. His journey continued through Mansfield, Worksop, Sheffield, and ended in Hull.

Arrest and Evidence Build-Up

The next morning, Adegbola returned to Nottingham and surrendered himself at Oxclose Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder. He refused to answer questions during police interviews.

However, investigators pieced together damning evidence from CCTV footage, digital records, and witness testimonies tracking Adegbola’s movements before, during, and after the murder.

Guilty Plea and Family Tribute

On 26 January 2026, Adegbola pleaded guilty to murder at Nottingham Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 5 February.

Detective Inspector Stuart Barson said: “This is a tragic case in which a caring and compassionate young woman was taken away in horrific circumstances.” “Following the attack, Adegbola made no attempt to call for help. He was only concerned with fleeing and disposing of evidence. Despite turning himself in, he refused to comment. The evidence left him no choice but to plead guilty.” “I want to thank Steph’s family for their incredible strength. I hope today’s outcome helps them find some peace.”