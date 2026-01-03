Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station

Unprovoked stabbing shocks train station

A 22-year-old man has admitted slashing another man in a shocking knife attack at Bognor Regis railway station. Jason McDonagh, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and two counts of carrying knives during a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on 2 January.

Frenzied attack in busy station forecourt

The violent assault unfolded early on 25 November 2025. After an aggressive encounter at a friend’s flat, McDonagh chased the victim armed with knives in both hands. He lunged at the man in the busy station forecourt, carving a deep wound into his right arm before the victim escaped.

“The attack took place at a busy station in front of horrified onlookers,” said British Transport Police Detective Constable Christopher May. “Just seconds before, a group of schoolchildren had been escorted into the station by their teachers.”

Swift police action ends nightmare

Members of the public raised the alarm. Sussex Police arrived fast, arresting McDonagh shortly after the attack. The victim was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery and is still recovering from both physical and psychological trauma.

DC May praised the quick response, saying: “McDonagh showed absolutely no regard for the public or the victim. Our officers acted swiftly, charging and remanding him within 24 hours. This incident shocked the community, and I’m glad to see he has pleaded guilty.”

Sentencing set for February

McDonagh is due to be sentenced on 27 February 2026. He remains in custody as the court prepares to decide his fate.