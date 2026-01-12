The London Fire Brigade rushed to Thomas Lane at around 3.45am today (January 12) after flames tore through part of a seventh-floor flat.

Man Rescued After Smoke Inhalation

Fire crews in breathing apparatus saved a man from the three-room flat. He was treated for smoke inhalation but details on his condition remain unclear.

35 Firefighters Battle Early Morning Inferno

A total of 35 firefighters from Lewisham, Forest Hill, Greenwich, Lee Green, and Deptford stations worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control by 5am.

Fire Cause Under Investigation

Authorities are now probing what sparked the destructive fire on the ninth-storey block. More updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.