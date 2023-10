Police were called at 2.02pm on Friday, 27 October to Newacres Road, SE28, by a man who had a liquid thrown in his face.

Emergency services attended and the man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital where his injuries were treated and since discharged.

Officers believed the incident happened in Woolwich Town Centre behind McDonald’s.

An investigation is under way and further enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3752/27Oct