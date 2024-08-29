 Man Sentenced for Air Navigation Offences After Dangerous Drone Activity

UK News in Pictures

Breaking News: Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Hailsham

Firefighters Continue to Battle Hay Bale Blaze in Gravesend: Public Urged to Avoid Church Road Area

#BREAKING: 𝕏/Twitter Experiencing Widespread Outages, Users Report Major Disruptions

Suspected Grenade Find in Orpington: Residents Evacuated as Police Investigate

Man to Appear in Court Over Attack on Mussie Imnetu During Notting Hill Carnival

Home Breaking Man Sentenced for Air Navigation Offences After Dangerous Drone Activity

Man Sentenced for Air Navigation Offences After Dangerous Drone Activity

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Man Sentenced For Air Navigation Offences After Dangerous Drone Activity

Thomas Ling, 34, of Main Road, Brothertoft, has been fined and ordered to have his drone equipment destroyed after pleading guilty to multiple air navigation offences at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 28. Ling’s illegal drone flights posed a significant threat to air safety, leading to a serious investigation by Lincolnshire Police.

Flying drones is a popular hobby, but when drones are operated outside legal parameters or in restricted areas, they can endanger the safety of aircraft, their crew, passengers, and people on the ground. Regulations stipulate that drones must be flown within visual line of sight and at a maximum height of 400 feet to prevent collisions with crewed aircraft, which generally operate above 500 feet.

Man Sentenced For Air Navigation Offences After Dangerous Drone Activity

Ling, however, was found guilty of flying his drone at altitudes as high as 12,178 feet on 26 occasions between March 1 and June 18, 2024. His reckless actions forced the diversion of flights by the Royal Air Force, the Air Ambulance, and the National Police Air Service, as RAF Coningsby is located just six miles from where the drone was being flown.

Man Sentenced For Air Navigation Offences After Dangerous Drone Activity
man sentenced for air navigation offences after dangerous drone activity

An urgent investigation by Lincolnshire Police identified Ling as the culprit, leading to the seizure of his equipment, which included a first-person view drone and two radio-controlled aircraft.

The charges against Ling included:

  • 25 occasions of flying without an operator license ID
  • 25 occasions of exceeding the maximum height of 400 feet
  • 26 offences of flying beyond visual line of sight
  • 1 offence of installing or using wireless telegraphy apparatus without a license granted by OFCOM

As a result of these offences, Ling was handed fines and costs totalling £1,205. Additionally, a destruction order was imposed for all the equipment seized by police.

Kev Taylor, Chief Drone Pilot and Safety Manager for Lincolnshire Police, emphasized the seriousness of the offences: “Drones have so many great uses, but they need to be flown responsibly and legally. The regulations are there to ensure drones are operated safely without causing a risk to the public and airspace users. Ling’s drone was adapted so that it could be flown at such high altitudes, often between 7,000 and 12,000 feet. Lincolnshire airspace is congested, with multiple RAF bases and civilian airfields in our county, including the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the Air Ambulance, and other private and commercial aircraft operating daily.

Taylor added, “Ling has shown a repeated and blatant disregard for the legislation and the safety of both the public and airspace users in Lincolnshire.

The sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to drone regulations and the potential consequences of failing to do so. Ling’s actions not only endangered lives but also disrupted vital air services, highlighting the need for stringent enforcement of drone laws.

