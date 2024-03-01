A 45-year-old man, James Donnelly, tragically lost his life after being subjected to a violent and sustained attack at his home in Hounslow. The perpetrator, Leo Pryce, aged 22, of Blair Close, Hayes, has been sentenced for his role in the manslaughter of James Donnelly, following a hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 29th.

Pryce was sentenced to a Hospital Order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act, with additional restrictions under section 41, acknowledging the diminished responsibility due to his undiagnosed schizophrenia. The court had previously accepted a plea of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility during an earlier hearing on January 12th. Pryce also pleaded guilty to possession of an article with a blade or point on July 16th, 2023, and two counts of assault on an emergency services worker.

The tragic events unfolded when Pryce, who had befriended James in the weeks leading up to the attack, carried out the assault at James’ residence on Station Road. Police were alerted to the scene by the London Ambulance Service on the morning of July 15th, 2023, after discovering James’ lifeless body. He had endured a sustained assault and had sustained stab injuries. Forensic examination confirmed that a knife recovered at the scene was the murder weapon.

Following witness accounts provided to the police at the scene, detectives swiftly identified Pryce as the suspect and apprehended him the following day.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Team, expressed gratitude to the witnesses whose accounts were pivotal in establishing the sequence of events and enabling Pryce’s prompt arrest, thereby safeguarding the public. He emphasized the significance of the community’s collaboration with law enforcement in such cases.

DCI Webb extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of James Donnelly, acknowledging the profound pain and distress they endured as a result of the tragic incident. He expressed hope that Pryce’s conviction would provide some measure of solace to the bereaved family in their time of grief.